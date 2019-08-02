Erie County Council submits resolution to N.P.R.C.

Erie County Council has passed a resolution to submit a memorandum of agreement to the Northern Pennsylvania Regional College (N.P.R.C.).

The next big move is up to the college. They’re being asked to accept or reject the county’s terms.

The Erie County Council meeting discussed the passing or rejection of an agreement to submit to N.P.R.C. With the agreement is five stipulations, including funding from the N.P.R.C.

“We included in there the things that we felt that Erie County, the minimum amount of things we felt that Erie County would need for that partnership or that collaboration to move forward,” said Andre Horton, Erie County Council.

Councilman Horton added that he felt the new M.O.A was a good document, which throughout detailed items not specifically spelled out in the original M.O.A.

“We actually put it in writing so that Erie County residents didn’t have to take such a huge leap of faith,” said Councilman Horton.

Majority of the council agreed, however not all. The first to speak out against the agreement was Councilman Dr. Kyle Foust.

“I think what we approved today N.P.R.C. has already soundly rejected. I think there is a couple of poison pills in there,” said Councilman Foust.

Councilman Foust said the meeting was an exercise in futility.

Both Councilmen Foust and Horton both agreed that the ultimate goal is the bring a Community College here to Erie County.

“I don’t want the perfect to be the enemy of the good. I want us to get started on something that we can build upon later on down the road,” said councilman Foust.

With the passing vote of 5-2, the M.O.A. will now be sent to the N.P.R.C.