Erie County Council tables a vote on regional college

Erie County Council decided today to table a vote on the agreement made between the county and the Northern Pennsylvania Regional College (NPRC).

Due to this decision, the current application for a community college within the county will stand.

Members of County Council stated that they are postponing the decision regarding the NPRC until there is a decision from the state board of higher education regarding the pending application.

“We know without our 280,000 residents we are the cash cow that the NPRC would fail within nine months,” said Andre Horton, member of Erie County Council. “We don’t take too kindly, me and my colleagues, being pushed around.”

Erie County Council has asked the board of education to make a decision on this during their next meeting or within the next six months.