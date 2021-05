The next step toward approving the demolition of a former nursing home is taken by Erie County Council.

County Council had a first reading of an ordinance which would allow more than $300,000 for the demolition of the former Pleasant Ridge Manor East building.

Empire Excavation came in with a bid of $294,000 to remove asbestos floor tiles and roofing before demolishing the property.

The ordinance will receive a second reading at the council’s next regular meeting.