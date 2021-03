The tourism industry is hoping for a boost in funding now that COVID-19 restrictions are easing.

$196,000 could be given back to VisitErie for marketing, promotions, and advertising.

The money was originally awarded to VisitErie through Cares Act funding, but was returned for the county to use elsewhere since it could not be spent on inviting tourists to come to Erie.

Erie County Council will discuss the ordinance at Tuesday’s meeting