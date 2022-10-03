A recent agenda item for Erie County Council is still causing tension among council members.

The agenda item in question is the $5 million to Penn State Behrend’s “Project Resolve.” During a September county council meeting, some council members questioned County Executive Brenton Davis’s actions.

County Council Chairman Brian Shank said this isn’t the case.

“Certain members are grandstanding, ‘This is illegal, this needs to be investigated.’ Investigate what? It follows the arbor guidelines. We have solicitors. Our solicitor says one thing. The county executive solicitor says another, that’s fine. The truth’s in the middle, but we’re gonna go through the budget line by line, page by page, dollar by dollar,” said Brian Shank, Erie County Council chairman.

Tuesday, the county council will hear 10-minute pitches from local nonprofits to try and get grant money.