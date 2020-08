County Council is scheduled to elect the members of the Board of Trustees for the Erie County Community College.

A special meeting for this vote is set to take place on Tuesday August 25th.

During this time each of the council members will nominate one person and the County Executive will nominate two in order to create the nine member board.

Applications have been accepted for those who are interested in taking the position.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.