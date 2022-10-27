Erie County Council has made another decision regarding Project Resolve.

Erie County Council’s last vote shot down the use of $5 million of American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding for the first phase of the Wabtec and Penn State Behrend project.

At 4 p.m. Thursday, Erie County Council met to talk about proposed changes to funding for the county executive backed Project Resolve.

For the past several weeks, community members have been showing out to contest the use of $5 million of ARP funds for the project, which those opposed say diverting that much ARP funding will harm Erie’s most financially distraught areas.

Thursday night, County Executive Brenton Davis’ representatives proposed changes with a new ordinance, which now plans to split that $5 million in half, with $2.5 million coming from ARP funding and the other $2.5 million coming from unrestricted gaming revenue funds.

Despite the newly constructed ordinance, some council members have lingering concerns about ARP fund usage and the legality of it, though two firms hired by the county executive say that Project Resolve is eligible for ARP funding.

If funding is secured, the project can move forward with construction on its center for manufacturing competitiveness.

Now these new ordinances will be moving forward, as council agreed to hear them for a first reading. It will be voted on again on November 23.