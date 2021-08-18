Erie County Council to push for high-speed rail

As the natural connection between New York, Chicago and cities to the south, the Erie County Council believes the City of Erie can use funds from the $1.2 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework to develop a high-speed rail.

County Council Chairman Carl Anderson III announced on Tuesday the formation of the County

Council High-Speed Transportation Forward Committee. Serving on the Committee with Mr. Anderson is District 5 Councilman Scott Rastetter — who will serve as chair — along with Mary Rennie, District 3, and Council Vice-Chairwoman Kim Clear from District 1.

The Committee plans to pursue high-speed rail opportunities with the federal government allocating $66 Billion from the Infrastructure Bill to invest in the nation’s passenger rail system. The funding is 50 times larger than the $1.5 billion placed in the annual budget.

“This chance may not come again in our lifetime,” Anderson III said. “The presence of WABTEC in our community creates further opportunities for new jobs and economic stimulation from high-speed rail. WABTEC’s newest development is the FLXdrive, a battery electric freight locomotive. Such innovation means fuel savings, reduced emissions and the strong presence of WABTEC in the high-speed market place.”

All Aboard Erie will also assist the effort by leading the Lakeshore Rail Alliance, a multi-state coalition of seven passenger rail organizations that will push for better mobility along the Lake Shore Corridor between Chicago and New York City.

The Committee will report its findings to the rest of Council and the Community.

