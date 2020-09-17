Erie County Council to review final reading for a Federal Emergency Management Grant

A grant will soon be in place in order to keep Erie residents safe during a time of need.

Erie County Council is expected to review a final reading of a $500,000 grant.

The Federal Emergency Management Grant would help with replacing aging equipment.

The grant will also allow firefighters to receive new oxygen tanks and breathing apparatus units.

“The departments within the city, the stations, it’s huge. Anytime you can get grant money to the tune of half a million dollars you can utilize it. It’s great for everybody,” said Jim Winarski, President of Erie City Council.

During the meeting, council members also reviewed a one million dollar grant that is expected to help with urban development within the city.