Erie County Council to vote on CARES Act funding

Erie County Council will meet this afternoon and one of the items on the agenda is the CARES Act funding.

Council members have been trying to figure out how best to distribute the $24 million CARES funding.

At the last council meeting, councilwoman Kim Clear said, “it’s a judiciary responsibility of council to make sure that we are following the guidelines of the CARES Act.”

Council is still expected to distribute funding to ten different areas where assistance is needed most. Among those areas are PPE purchases, outreach efforts and small business programs.

Today’s council meeting gets underway at 4 p.m. this afternoon.