Erie County Council to vote on creating a rail future commission

Erie County Council will use one million dollars to create a rail future commission from the gaming settlement money if the ordinance passes on October 26th.

If the gaming ordinance passes, the rail commission will be created to give more rail access for the people in the community.

According to Carl Anderson, the Chairman of the Council, he said that the county received 4.3 million dollars from the gaming revenue fees.

The ordinance is given 2.3 million to help improve the community.

The money will go towards the Hagen History Center, the Erie County Redevelopment Authority, and the Enterprise Fund.

The main push however according to Anderson is to create a rail future commission that will use one million dollars from the Gaming Revenue money.

The Rail Commission will partner with the rail orientated organizations to create more rail transportation services in Erie County.

Aboard Erie and Lakeshore Railroad Alliance unites organizations together to help create better transportation to Cleveland, Chicago, Buffalo, and New York.

Michael Furhman the Director said that the commission is a great step in preparing Erie for the future.

“Hey Erie we are right in the middle here. We are between three major metropolitan regions, Buffalo, Cleveland, and Pittsburgh. We need to start networking in a way that provides better economy and moves people and goods,” said Michael Furhman, Director of Lakeshore Rail Alliance.

Furhman also said that having a committee in place can also give a progressive approach to allowing possibilities of more money to come in to help create more transportation.

Stay tuned later tonight to find out what council decides as a final vote.

