The City of Erie’s Baldwin Park may have the pickleball courts fixed for this upcoming Summer.

Erie County Council members will vote on the $185,000 grant that’s from the Pennsylvania Financing Authority.

If the grant is approved, it’ll be used for the pickleball courts to provide public recreational opportunities.

Erie County Council Member Kathy Schaff said that fixing up the courts will promote wellness.

Council members will vote on the resolution in the council meeting tomorrow morning.