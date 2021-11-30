Erie County Council to vote on the 2022 county budget

Erie County Council is voting on the 2022 Erie County budget on November 30th.

According to Chairman Carl Anderson, the county’s budget is nearly 543 million dollars.

Anderson said that almost 80% of those funds are pass through money with the state and federal government.

Anderson also stated that he anticipates no tax increase this year and that the county is in great financial shape.

“It’s serious business, but the good news is county government is in great shape as those of us are leaving we’re gonna leave this county in a great fiscal position,” said Carl Anderson, Chairman of Erie County Council.

This was the final vote for the budget.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists