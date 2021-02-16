Erie County Council votes in favor for a three percent salary increase for elected county positions

Those running for government can look forward to more pay.

Erie County Council voted for a three percent salary increase during tonight’s meeting.

County council is responsible for setting salaries for elected county positions appearing on the 2021 primary ballot.

Several council members emphasized that this pay increase will be for those who begin their terms in 2022.

Chairman Carl Anderson said that like all responsibilities taken on by council, this one was also taken very seriously.

“This is not county council stepping forward and giving ourselves a raise or trying to lone our own pockets. This is a duty and responsibility that we have,” said Carl Anderson, Erie County Council Chairman.