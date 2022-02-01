Erie County Council votes on salary increases requested by county executive

February 1st was heavy with discussion as Erie County Council members discussed how to vote on the salary increases that County Executive Brenton Davis requested.

About ten ordinances were on the agenda for salary increases. Council had a variety of different outcomes for most of the votes tonight.

Erie County Council members voted on Tuesday night for the salary increases requested by Davis.

Council passed first assistant county solicitor and for the assistant county solicitor.

However, for the director of administration and public defender positions, the request was too high which caused members to decrease the dollar amount.

“He had asked for wages that were somewhat higher than what council was ready to vote for. We didn’t vote them down. I do feel like we came up with a good compromise,” said Mary Rennie, Councilwoman, Erie County Council.

While four of the ordinances passed, county council decided to vote no to the director of veteran affairs.

“I think it was written wrong. I think the request was way too big. I think the request was way too high and county really does not have the authority to give that person a raise,” said Brian Shank, Chairman of Erie County Council.

County council also voted out for other positions with salary requests due to technical problems.

“There was nothing wrong with it or an amount issue. It was house cleaning and making sure that we are doing our job properly. The administration didn’t need those anymore so we voted them out,” said Shank.

Even though several of the ordinances were voted out, Shank said that there is still an opportunity for revised versions to come back to council.

“They can rewrite them if he chooses like number 15 for the VA. He can rewrite that. He can go to HR and say hey council threw this out because there are some stuff wrong with it. Technicalities were wrong. Course HR comes up with a new plan and sends another one. We can revisit this,” said Shank.

According to Shank, council could receive revised versions of all the ordinances they voted no on for tonight.

They must however be revised and be read as new ordinances for future consideration.