Erie County Council votes to demolish east building of Pleasant Ridge Manor

The time has come for an Erie County landmark to fall after a unanimous vote by the County Council.

All seven members of the Erie County Council voted in favor of a resolution tonight to demolish the Pleasant Ridge Manor East Building on Lake Pleasant Road.

According to Carl Anderson, the County Council president, the building has reached the end of its useful life after a report showed the cost to reclaim it would be more than the building is worth.

Anderson said the vote is the first step to bringing down the old building, but he believes the property is still valuable.

“My view on the property itself will never change,” Anderson said. “As long as I am in county government, [I will fight] for the 14 acres to stay in the hands of county government and be used for the future benefit of the taxpayers of Erie County.”

Anderson added he would like to see bids go out by spring and the get the demolition done possibly before the end of 2021.