Erie County Council is one step closer to passing its latest attempt of funding to go towards Project Resolve.

Council voted Thursday night at its finance meeting to move forward an ordinance that split a proposed $5 million of funding for Wabtec’s project between American Rescue Plan funds and unrestricted Gaming Revenue Funds, taking $2.5 million from each.

Council will vote again on the ordinance on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

They also moved forward in the process to approve County Executive Brenton Davis’ proposed 2023 budget.