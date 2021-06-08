Erie County Council votes unanimously on the appropriation towards the demolition of Pleasant Ridge Manor East

The final step has been taken to demolish a vacant nursing home in Erie County.

Erie County Council voted unanimously for an appropriation of more than $300,000 for the demolition of Pleasant Ridge Manor East.

The bid came in at $294,000 but the remainder of the money will be used for incidental costs to the process.

After years of debate about whether or not to reuse the building, it was determined that it was more cost effective to tear down the property.

“This is bringing to the close a long process that council has worked on, sometimes with and sometimes against the administration, but ultimately all of us working together,” said Carl Anderson, Erie County Council.

No word has been released on when the demolition is scheduled to begin.