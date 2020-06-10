1  of  2
Erie County Council Zoom meeting hacked

On Tuesday night the County Council Meeting turned out to be anything but normal.

Within minutes of starting the zoom meeting, several users joined the meeting while yelling and screaming racist, offensive and obscene language. Along with the images came pornographic images and gifs.

A spokes person for the council said he is only aware of one other incident similar to this, however it was nowhere near what took place last night.

This comes as the council prepared to hold a moment of silence in honor of George Floyd.

