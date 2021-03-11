Erie County Councilman Andre Horton announces candidacy for third term

An Erie County Councilman is announcing his candidacy for a third term.

Councilman Andre Horton plans on continuing his focus on the 2nd District and all of Erie County.

Horton says he’s excited to watch the growth of Erie County’s Community College and expects to help in the next stages of development.

If elected, Horton plans to bring equity across the county and help with small business relief.

“Stimulate the downtown area, which in my opinion, downtown hasn’t really existed since I was a child.” Horton said.

Horton says he will continue to push for the community college to be in downtown Erie.