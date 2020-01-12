Erie County Councilman Andre Horton launches campaign for state senate

A familiar face in the Erie community and an Erie County Councilman announces his run for the state senate.

Andre Horton making his campaign announcement at Pineapple Eddie’s this afternoon. The lifelong Erie resident has been with County Council since 2013. His goal with today’s event was to invite the community and supporters to hear their concerns and gather input.

His campaign platform includes job creation, economic development and safety.

“I think that there’s some things in Harrisburg that I’d like to see done differently and, I have nothing bad to say about our current representation, but I think I can do a better job.” Horton said.

Horton is running for the Senate 49th District seat, which is currently held by Dan Laughlin.