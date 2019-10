An Erie County Councilman is trying to make a move to the Pennsylvania State Senate.

Andre Horton confirmed to JET 24 Action News that he is running for State Senate in 2020.

Horton was the first African American ever elected to a county position in Erie County’s 200 plus year history.

Horton has been on the Erie County Council since 2013 and represents Erie’s second district.

He will be going up against current State Senator Dan Laughlin in the 2020 election.