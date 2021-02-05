Erie County Councilman announces candidacy for County Sheriff

An Erie County Councilman has announced his candidacy for County Sheriff.

Brian Shank currently represents Erie County Council’s 5th District.

Outside of County Council, Shank sits on the Pleasant Ridge Manor board of trustees, The Erie County Election Board and is a member of the COVID-19 impact committee.

Councilman Shank previously served as a U.S. Army veteran and is a retired Pennsylvania Department of Corrections employee.

“I’m not going to come into office and turn it upside down and say we’re going to change everything. Sheriff Loomis has been doing a great job. I’m going to come in and fix it and see what we can do.” Shank said.

Sheriff John Loomis says he plans to retire at the end of the year.