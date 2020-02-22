Erie County Councilman is asking for answers from Empower Erie request

A member of Erie County Council has now joined those looking for answers from Empower Erie, the group that has recently been promoting a community college.

Councilman Brian Shank filed a formal request of Empower Erie after he allegedly received a bill from the group.

This bill asked for more than $100,000 in order to pay the vendor estimated legal expenses.

This letter was dated back to January 39th and is directed to the county’s finance committee.

The letter closed with the following statement.

“We look forward to continuing to work together with you to reach our shared goal of establishing the stand alone Erie County Community College.”

According to Tim McNair of Empower Erie, this issue is dead and already being handled.

“I want to see where that money is going. That is our job, to make sure we know where every dime that we collect from taxpayers is accounted for,” said Brian Shank, District 5, County Council.

In that request, Shank is asking for Empower Erie to respond by Friday, February 28th.