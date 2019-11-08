Erie County Council’s Finance Committee delays vote on 2020 budget

Erie County Council’s Finance Committee delays a vote on the 2020 budget.

Councilmember Carl Anderson telling Action News that Erie County Council did not feel ready to vote on the budget at last night’s meeting.

Anderson adding councilmember’s worked throughout the day to get the budget ready, but were unsuccessful.

“Working our way through the different departments, we’re still working on the budget to see areas that can be cut,” said Carl Anderson, councilmember, Erie County Council.

Councilmember Anderson says he believes the Finance Committee will vote on the budget at their next meeting.