Erie County Courthouse and Public Library set to reopen to the public

The Erie County Courthouse is set to reopen to the public starting Monday March 8th.

Administration will use CDC social distancing guidelines and masks will be required inside the courthouse.

The decision comes as Erie County health officials see a reduction in COVID-19 cases.

The public is still encouraged to utilize electronic services and meet virtually when possible.

In addition to the courthouse, the Erie County Public Library will also reopen tomorrow.

The library has partnered with the Erie County Department of Health to ensure the reopening adheres to all COVID-19 safety guidelines.

The library expects to remain open as long as local COVID-19 case numbers remain sustainable.