Erie County Courthouse closes to public

This afternoon, Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper has ordered that the Erie County Courthouse to close to the public. This is in effect from Friday, March 20th until Sunday, March 29th.

According to a news release from the Office of the County Executive, Dahlkemper has worked in collaboration with President Judge John Trucilla and the court administration to outline changes for the courts.

A full list of the emergency/essential functions to the exceptions for the closing of Erie County Courthouse can be viewed here