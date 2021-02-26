Erie County Courthouse reopening to public March 8

The Erie County Courthouse will soon reopen to the public on March 8th.

Administration will use CDC social distancing guidelines and masks will be required inside the courthouse.

The decision comes as Erie County health officials see a reduction in COVID-19 cases.

Inside the courtroom, jurors will socially distance with Plexiglas in place. the public is still encouraged to utilize electronic services and meet virtually when possible.

“We discussed what’s going on as far as what we’re seeing from individuals coming into the courthouse, even thought it’s on a limited basis, how that is flowing. Then, we make a decision as far as going forward where we feel comfortable enough .” said Gary Lee, Director of Administration for Erie County.

The Erie County Public Library will also reopen on March 8th.