Erie County Courthouse reopens for the first time since March

For the first time since March, the Erie County Courthouse is opening their doors to the public once again.

People entering the courthouse are now asked to wear a face mask. Once inside the courthouse, people are then asked to remain socially distant from others.

There is now extra hand sanitizing stations throughout the building as well.

“It feels really good to get back to a little normalcy. This is going to be the new normal going forward. It feels really good,” said Gary Lee, Director of Administration.

