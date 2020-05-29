Erie County Courthouse set to reopen its doors June 1st

The Erie County Courthouse has taken many precautions to ensure the safety of court employees, attorneys and the public all in anticipation of reopening the courthouse on June 1st.

Here are a list of all the steps that have been taken.

Marked spaces in the public areas as well as in the individual courtooms to delineate safe distancing.

Plexiglas installation in areas where social distancing may be more difficult

Increased number of hand sanitizer stations

All visitors to the courthouse will be required to wear masks

Hearings will be scheduled in a staggered fashion to limit overcrowding in the courthouse

To limit the number of people in individual courtrooms, hearings will be restricted to necessary parties and counsel

The use of video and telephone conferencing will remain available and its use will be strongly encouraged

Each individual department has implemented specific practices and procedures to ensure safety and sanitization.

For any question, you’re encouraged to contact the individual department and/or the Court Administration if there are specific questions.

The public defender’s office is closed to the public at this time due to the restrictions. There are still applications available by calling 814-451-6322, visiting eriecountypa.com. You could also email publicdefender@eriecountypa.gov