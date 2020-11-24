Erie County Courthouse will close to public on November 30th

As a result of the recent increase in COVID-19 cases throughout Erie County, the Erie County Courthouse will be closed to the public, effective Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, through Monday, Jan. 4, 2021.

County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper and her administration have worked in collaboration with President Judge Trucilla and court administration to implement the changes at the courthouse.

The Supplemental Emergency Judicial Order issued by President Judge Trucilla is available here.

“As a precaution, the administration feels that with the increase in positive cases of COVID-19, it is best to be proactive in limiting entry into the courthouse to keep employees and the public safe,” said Erie County Director of Administration Gary N. Lee. “We greatly appreciate the understanding of the public as we continue to navigate in this challenging time.”

The public is encouraged to check www.eriecountypa.gov for further updates.

Update sent by the County: To clarify: with the exception of the Supplemental Emergency Judicial Order issued by President Judge Trucilla: https://eriecountypa.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/supplemental-emergency-judicial-ordersecond.11.24.20.pdf.