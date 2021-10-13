Erie County courts warning area residents about phone scam

The Erie County Courts have a warning about a phone scam targeting area residents.

The scammers call claiming Erie County Judge Joe Walsh has a “failure to appear” warrant in your name because you did not report for jury duty.

County officials say the person poses as law enforcement, giving a badge number and using the name Sergeant McMahon.

The targets are instructed to pay $1,500 immediately or at the courthouse. So far, at least one victim has paid and lost the money.

You are being asked to call the Erie County Sheriff’s office if anyone calls trying to use this scam.

