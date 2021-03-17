Erie County COVID-19 response fund receives national recognition

The Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority announced Wednesday that The Erie County COVID-19 Response Fund has received national recognition from Drexel University.

The $2.35 million COVID-19 response fund was established on March 17, 2020 by ECGRA and Erie County Council. The fund was recognized by Drexel University Nowak Metro Finance Lab as a “First Mover” in the nation, while helping inject money into the local economy ahead of state and national funding.

“American communities without a public agency like ECGRA, built to connect and invest at all levels of a community, are at a distinct disadvantage in a post-COVID world,” said Bruce Katz, co-founder and inaugural director, Nowak Metro Finance Lab at Drexel University. “ECGRA was built to move swiftly and with public accountability allowing Erie County to get ahead in the crisis, which saved many local organizations from closing their doors to the residents they serve.”

The COVID-19 response fund focused on small businesses, non-profits, and humanitarian aid and crated various programs to address the crisis from the pandemic.

The Immediate Human Relief Fund was established to offer urgent relief to the populations served by food pantries, homeless shelters, child care centers, and elder care centers. The first grant which launched the fund awarded $168,000 to the Second Harvest Food Bank and supported 6,000 meals to be distributed throughout Erie County.

Since February 2008, The Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority has invested more than $55 million in Erie County