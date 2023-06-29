The district attorney’s office led a training program at the Blasco Library that aims to help end the stigma of substance abuse disorder and get people the help they need.

LETI otherwise known as the Law Enforcement Treatment Initiative, acts as a tool to support those with addiction.

The district attorney said it’s to help law enforcement and community members to bring people to treatment and away from the criminal justice system.

“It’s just very important because a crisis with the opioid crisis and the overdoses, and we really need to help people get to treatment. We want to keep them out of the criminal justice system to be that person they want to be and get the help that they need,” said District Attorney Elizabeth Hirz.

Hirz said anyone can refer someone with a drug abuse disorder by calling 814-451-6877