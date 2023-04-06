A dire warning from the Erie County District Attorney Thursday night, as the region continues to see an overwhelming amount of overdoses and overdose deaths.

District Attorney Elizabeth Hirz said many of those overdoses are coming from counterfeit pills known as “blues” or “percs”.

Those are pills that look like prescription drugs, but they have blue fentanyl powder pressed into them.

Hirz said the drugs are extremely dangerous and being sold for very little money.

If you suspect someone has been exposed to or ingested these pills, call 911 immediately and administer Narcan if it’s available.