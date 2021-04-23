Erie County dedicates memorial remembering lives lost due to COVID-19 pandemic

A memorial is now in place at the Blasco Library to remember those lost in the COVID-19 pandemic, marking the one year anniversary since the first Erie County death due to the virus.

JET 24/ FOX 66 Chief Photographer Craig Rouse was at the dedication and captured these images.

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper hosted a special dedication in front of the Blasco Library on this anniversary.

A temporary physical memorial, which consists of white doves representing each Erie County resident lost as a result of the pandemic, is displayed on the windows at the Blasco Library.

To commemorate all who have lost their lives, Erie County residents are invited to sign a leather-bound Book of Remembrance: Erie County COVID-19 Pandemic Memorial.

Each night, the doves will be illuminated in purple light and residents are encouraged to sign the Book of Remembrance near the circulation desk of the library.