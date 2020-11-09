Erie County Democratic and Republican Chairmen weigh in on President-elect Joe Biden

For days, Americans were asked to be patient as ballots were counted across the United States.

This comes as Erie County gains national spotlight during a historic election process.

Verel Salmon, Erie County Republican Chairman says, “For a country this size, to have a relatively small difference, but as we said as Erie County goes, so does that state and nation.”

The Erie County Board of Elections counted more than 58,000 mail in ballots.

“It’s a way of lazy voting, you don’t have to go to the polls, you don’t have to study issues,” Salmon said.

Erie Democratic Party Chairman Jim Wertz says, “What we see is if you increase access to the ballot, people are going to take advantage of that, not only in Erie County, but across the states.”

Chairman Wertz says it’s time for President-elect Joe Biden to help flourish Erie’s economy.

“Infrastructure is huge. Erie County has an aging infrastructure whether you’re talking about municipal services, the sewer lines that run under the city or rural broadband,” Wertz explained.