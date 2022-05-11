Pennsylvania’s primary election is less than a week away. On Wednesday night some big name Democrats were in Erie for the party’s annual Spring Dinner.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who is running unopposed on the Democratic ticket for governor of Pennsylvania, and Lieutenant Governor Candidate Austin Davis, were among those who made campaign stops in Erie on Wednesday.

Shapiro said that he knows Pennsylvanians are hurting financially and he has a plan to put money back in your pocket.

“Help seniors stay in their homes by doubling the property tax rent rebate, and give every single Pennsylvanian with a car a $250 rebate,” said Josh Shapiro, (D), Candidate for Governor.

“We have a unique opportunity to send a united ticket forward and send a message that Democrats are organized and we’re ready to win in November,” said Austin Davis, (D), Candidate for Lieutenant Governor.

Current Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman, who is one of four Democrats running for the U.S. Senate, said that speaking to local voters about issues that impact them is important.

Fetterman claims you can’t win Pennsylvania if you can’t win Erie.

“Inflation is a tax on working families and as the Democratic party, the party of working families, we need to make sure we address the problem properly and we need to make sure inflation is going to be a major issue,” said John Fetterman, (D), Candidate for U.S. Senate.

Congressman Connor Lamb, who also made a stop in Erie on Wednesday night, said that he is the best chance Democrats have if they want to flip a long held Republican seat blue.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

“Erie County is a really good example of what we have to do. Your county flipped from Trump in 2016 to Biden in 2020. It’s all about winning those swing voters who can kind of go one way or another. They’re called swing voters for a reason. I’ve done that successfully three times. I’ve run for congress in districts that favor Republicans,” said Connor Lamb, (D), Candidate for U.S. Senate.