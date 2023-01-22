(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– The Erie County Democratic Party has voted unanimously to censure County Councilman James (Jim) Winarski Saturday, January 21 for failing to vote in the best interests of the party.

Councilman Winarski was elected to the 4th District County Council seat in 2021 as a Democrat and is part of a four person Democratic majority but has a history of voting with the County Council Republicans.

“Councilman Winarski was elected to the 4th District County Council seat in 2021, a member of a four person majority, but he has continuously voted with the Republican minority to shape the leadership of County Council,” the Erie County Democratic Party said in a press release.

Winarski has voted for a Republican as County Council Chair in 2022 and 2023 that has allowed Republican members to form a majority.

