Erie County democrats hold watch party for President Biden’s inauguration

US President Joe Biden delivers his Inauguration speech after being sworn in as the 46th US President on January 20, 2021, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick Semansky / POOL / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK SEMANSKY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Erie County democrats are celebrating President Joe Biden as he takes the oath of office.

A small group of democrats gathered at Lavery Brewing to watch President Biden’s inauguration ceremony.

During the event, some volunteers shared their favorite stories and memories from Election Day, and the moments leading up to President Biden’s win.

Erie County Democratic Chairman Jim Wertz says he is confident in this administration.

“I think what we’re going to see from this administration are policies related to COVID and the pandemic, and infrastructure in the economy, that benefit Americans.

Wertz believes President Biden will support both democrats and republicans fairly.