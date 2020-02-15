Erie County Democrats prepare for 2020 campaign kick off

Some people are gearing up for the for political races that will shape the area in 2020.

Jet 24 is your election headquarters. Chelsey Withers took a live look at how the Democratic party is kicking off the campaigns.

Some people are already headed to get signatures in order to get on the ballot, while others are just touching on how important voting will be this year.

The 2020 campaign season is officially underway for local Democrats.

Dozens of people joined together at the Democratic headquarters to kick off the year by hearing from hopeful candidates, elected officials and the L.T. Governor of Pennsylvania.

“Big year, folks are very motivated and enthusiastic and then the energy that’s hear today. So we want to capitalize on that, capture it and get folks moving real early in this election cycle,” said Jim Wertz, Erie County Democratic Chair.

The theme of the rally was “Back to Blue” striving as motivation to get people out to help gain signatures and others out to vote this year.

“I think more people are politically aware and I think that no matter what side of the isle you’re on or which candidate you’re backing, there is an enthusiasm that we haven’t seen in awhile and that’s exciting,” said Representative Bob Merski, (D) 2nd District.

As representatives get ready to head out the Lt. Governor explained the importance Erie County has not only in the commonwealth, but in the nation.

“Erie county is the ultimate swing county in Pennsylvania, as I said if you could tell me only one thing about the 2020 election results, tell me who one Erie County because I then can tell you who won Pennsylvania and who won the presidential race,” said John Fetterman, (D) Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania.

Following today’s rally many people went out to the streets to campaign to get more signatures for candidates, along with encouraging others to register to vote.