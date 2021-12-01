Erie County Department of Health and Erie County HIV Task Force raise awareness for World Aids Day

December 1st is World Aids Day, and organizations are raising awareness.

The Erie County Department of Health and Erie County HIV Task Force partnered together to hold a program at the Blasco Memorial Library in Erie.

This was open to the public to listen to guest speakers. Health workers discussed the history of aids and how people can better protect themselves from the disease including new medicines.

According to Michelle Perry a Public Health Nurse at the Erie County Department of Health, she said that so far there has been 17 new cases in 2021 four times higher than the reported cases in 2019.

“We are doing more testing this year than we did in 2020 and I believe that IV drug use is a part of those numbers being escalated and the fact that people don’t understand or have the education to get tested on a regular basis,” said Michelle Perry, Public Health Nurse for the Erie County Department of Health.

