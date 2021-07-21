Erie County Department of Health confirms mosquito group collected in Harborcreek has tested positive for West Nile virus

The Erie County Department of Health has confirmed a mosquito group that was collected in Harborcreek has tested positive for the West Nile virus.

The health department said that this is the first mosquito group to test positive in Erie County this year.

The department said that they will monitor the area where the mosquito group was collected. There will also be control work that will be conducted.

The director of the environmental health, Breanna Adams said that if bitten by mosquitos that are positive for the virus, you may experience mild or severe symptoms.

“If you start to notice high fever, really bad headaches, a lot of fatigue, just disorientated type of feelings, then I would go to the doctors immediately,” said Breanna Adams, Environmental Health.

At this time, no human cases have been reported in Erie County.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list