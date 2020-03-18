Erie County Department of Health confirms positive case of COVID-19 in Erie

The Erie County Department of Health confirmed that a 35-year-old county resident has tested positive for COVID-19.

County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper and the Erie County Department of Health officials said the exact location where the individual was exposed was not disclosed.

This morning we received confirmation of our first case of COVID-19 in Erie County.

A 35-year-old Erie County resident, whose gender is not disclosed, traveled to a “hot spot” domestically where cases of COVID-19 were confirmed.

“We know there was travel in this area where that did have disease at that time. We know that there was limited exposures in Erie County. Those persons are being identified and contacted,” said Char Berringer of the Erie County Department of Health.

The person affected does not require hospitalization. Erie County Health Department officials are gathering information of individuals who may have been in close contact with the affected person.

Melissa Lyon the Director of the Erie County Department of Health added that it’s important for the community to continue doing their part and taking safety precautions.

“This is a time I want to stress the importance of everyone staying home if you are able to. As you can see, no one no matter how old, how young, or how healthy is immune from this travesty,” said Lyon.

County and health officials added that they don’t believe this case was part of a community spread or from another person in the county.

Erie County Department of Health officials will continue to monitor the case including those that were potentially exposed.

Tomorrow at 1 p.m. the county will also hold a press conference with nearby medical officials to answer any questions or concerns.