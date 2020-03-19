Erie County Department of Health confirms the first case of COVID-19 in Erie County

The Erie County Department of Health confirmed that a 35-year-old Erie county resident has tested positive for COVID-19.

Some people we spoke to say the nerves are high knowing a case is in their hometown. Others say they knew a case would come sooner than later.

“I’m not really too comfortable, obviously, as long as you’re careful and cautious and don’t go out in big groups of people. Stick to yourself and give distance,” said Deborah Pengelly, Erie Resident.

Uncertainty arises in Erie County. Wednesday afternoon Erie County Department of Health received notice of a positive case of COVID-19.

A 35-year-old Erie County resident, whose gender was not disclosed, traveled to a “hot spot” domestically where cases of COVID-19 were confirmed.

The person affected does not require hospitalization.

Erie County Health officials added that they don’t believe this case was part of a community spread, but it’s important for the community to continue to take precautions. Especially continuing to social distance from one another.

“This is a time I want to stress the importance of everyone staying home if you are able to. As you can see, no one no matter how old, how young or how healthy is immune from this travesty,” said Melissa Lyon, Director of Erie County Department of Health.

Others we spoke to say it was only a matter of time before the virus made it’s way to Erie, especially with other cases in the tri-state area.

“We have so many different ways of travel today. People meet people they don’t even know from different areas and different regions over night. It’s only a matter of time before anything reaches any part of the world,” said Joseph Yale, Erie Resident.

Tomorrow at 1 p.m. the county will also hold a press conference with nearby medical officials to answer any questions or concerns.