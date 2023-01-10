Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — More than 180 people died in 2022 in Erie County due to COVID-19 infection, that’s according to data from a newly released COVID-19 roundup released by the Erie County Department of Health (DOH) on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

The total number of people who died is 189. The DOH also included vaccination statistics in the roundup. Of the deaths, more than 45% of those deaths were of partially or not vaccinated people. More than 30% of those deaths were fully vaccinated but not up to date with the primary series or boosters. Less than 5% were fully vaccinated and up to date with the primary series. And nearly 20% were fully vaccinated and up to date with boosters.

Partially or not-vaccinated deaths accounted for 84 deaths. Of those, 59 were 65 years old or older, 17 were aged 50 to 64, and eight were younger than 50 years old.

Fully vaccinated but not up to date deaths accounted for 60 of the deaths. Of those, 56 were 65 years old or older. Four were between the ages of 50 and 64.

Fully vaccinated and up to date with primary series deaths accounted for nine deaths. Of those, five were 65 years old or older, two were aged 50 to 64, and two were younger than 50.

Fully vaccinated and up to date with booster deaths accounted for 36 of the deaths. Of those, 31 were 65 years old and older, and five were between the ages of 50 and 64.

Throughout 2022, more than 28,000 COVID-19 cases were reported to the DOH. The department noted that home testing results are not included in that tally, so the number does not indicate the actual number of cases.

While more than 60% of the total population is "fully vaccinated," only about 15% of the population has received the bivalent booster. A total of 186,493 vaccination doses were administered, including bivalent doses.