Erie County Department of Health reports 106 new COVID-19 cases; five new deaths reported over the weekend

The Erie County Department of Health reports 106 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the total number of cases to 5,466 cases.

According to the county, five new deaths were also reported over the weekend.

There are currently 2,412 active cases of COVID-19, with 2,870 recovered cases.

There have been 78 deaths reported.

As of Monday morning, there are a total of 115 hospitalizations as well as 12 people are currently on ventilators.

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper will hold a news briefing on the latest with COVID-19 on Wednesday, December 2nd at 3:00 p.m.

You can catch the news conference live on JET 24 Action News and streaming on YourErie.com