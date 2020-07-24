Erie County Department of Health speaking out regarding spike in county COVID-19 cases

With the increase in Erie County COVID-19 numbers, Melissa Lyon, Director of the Erie County Health Department, says that it is disappointing.

Lyon saying it was surprising to see the numbers go from single digits to double digits overnight. However, she believes the numbers have an uptick from increased testing, delays with test results and nursing homes getting their baseline testing completed by the 28th.

“I’m hoping we will not see a delay in the time of sampling to the time of test results, realistically, the national strategy has to be increased lab capacity, staff, testing supplies, turnaround time, working more hours. It needs to be a national strategy.” Lyon said.

For now, Lyon says the COVID-19 numbers in Erie County are still manageable.