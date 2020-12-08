Erie County Department of Health weighs in on changes for COVID-19 quarantine guidelines

COVID-19 quarantine guidelines are changing for people that are exposed to the virus in Pennsylvania. Residents could soon end their quarantine for a shorter period of time, if they do not show symptoms.

If a person is exposed to COVID-19, they will now only have to quarantine for 10 days instead of 14. Health officials say these changes will help reduce the burden of being in quarantine.

“If you are under quarantine, we are now asking that you quarantine for a minimum of 10 days. The recommendations have changed a bit to mirror the CDC.” said Kathy Dahlkemper, Erie County Executive.

If you haven’t experienced any symptoms by day 10 and didn’t get tested, your quarantine period can end. This decision comes as accommodations become limited for people showing no symptoms of the virus.

“If someone has been exposed and have not developed symptoms by day 10 then we feel it’s safe for people to return to normal day activities and won’t have to stay quarantined for those extra four days.” said Emily Shears.

145 people are currently hospitalized across Erie County and 13 people are current on ventilators on Monday.

The goal of these new changes is to ease the burden on county residents and allow them to return to a sense of normalcy.

“People will be able to return to work. We know for health care workers and providers the sooner we can get people back to working and taking of others it’ll be better for everyone.” Shears said.

If any symptoms develop, you should immediately self-isolate and contact the health department. The new guidelines also apply to the recent travel orders Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine issued last week.

All residents are being reminded to do their part and wear your mask, keep distance away from others and limit activities outside of their homes.