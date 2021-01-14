Erie County Department of Health working on plan for notifying public to receive COVID-19 vaccine

The Erie County Department of Health is working on a plan to notify the public when it’s time to receive a COVID-19 vaccination

It’s important to note that both the Department of Health and UPMC Hamot are still vaccinating front line and critical care employees. There is also a plan in the works on how they expect to schedule the public.

“We could work through an association to get the word out when a closed, we call them PODS, point of dispensing. We might contact them and work through an association for a particular group.” said Dale Robinson, Erie County Emergency Management.

You could be notified by your primary care doctor or employer when it’s your turn to receive the vaccine.

UPMC Hamot is also working on a process to allow front line workers the chance to schedule their requests.

“Community members, those non-employed community health care workers to go to a website and put in information about their staff.” said Jason Chenault, Senior Director of Emergency Services at UPMC.

Hospitals then prioritize patients with guidance from the state and the CDC. The Erie County Department of Health is planning where pop up clinics could take place throughout the county.

“Do we have a fixed location? Where is that? Those are the types of things we’re planning for right now.” Robinson said.

The process could be similar to a doctor’s appointment reminder, asking you to confirm a time and place to receive a vaccine.

The Department of Health is also planning mobile pop up clinics, but more research needs to be done on how they would safely store the vaccinations.